Coming together to offer one large grant each year to an area non-profit has benefitted communities for three years now.
Coming together to learn more about the sponsoring Impact 100 Southern Indiana will provide women with more information and an opportunity to begin or renew their membership in the organization that so far has awarded three grants totaling $256,000.
Women are invited to attend a Meet and Mingle event on Wednesday, March 18, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at Tavern Hall at The Exchange Pub + Kitchen, 116 Main St. in New Albany.
Hosted by Impact 100 board members, the session will offer appetizers, beverages, and wine in a casual setting so women can stay as long as they wish and learn more about the growing effort. No reservations are necessary, and attendees are encouraged to bring friends and co-workers.
Impact 100 Southern Indiana, a fund of the Community Foundation of Southern Indiana, has been a vehicle for positive local change for the past three years. This year, the group is expanding its impact even more by supporting transformational change for everyone, not just entities that serve women and children. So its momentum continues to unite women to present a large grant to a non-profit in Clark, Floyd, or Harrison counties.
Renewing and new members will contribute to the 2020 grant amount, which will be announced in the spring so groups may apply with projects in areas of culture, education, environment/recreation, family, and health/wellness. Impact hopes to exceed the $106,000 granted last year.
For more information, log onto www.impact100si.org.
