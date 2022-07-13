JEFFERSONVILLE — Celebration was in the air Tuesday night at the Carriage House at the Howard Steamboat Museum. Impact100 Southern Indiana announced that they had raised $116,000 to fund a grant to be awarded later this year to a nonprofit organization serving Clark, Floyd, and Harrison counties.
The $116,000 total is the largest grant to be funded by Impact100 Southern Indiana to date. In its previous five years, the women-founded, led, and focused nonprofit, has raised $457,000.
The organization’s model is to bring together 100 women, each donating $1,000, to fund a $100,000 grant. The organizations is all-volunteer. All of the donations go into the grant. This year, 116 women contributed $116,000. The women who contribute also evaluate grant applications and vote to decide which nonprofit receives the grant.
The focus of the Impact100 grant can be in any one of five focus areas: arts and culture, education, family, health and wellness, or the environment. The nonprofit must propose a project that serves unmet needs in the community within Clark, Floyd, and Harrison counties, provides transformational change, and can be completed within two years.
Organizations interested in applying for the grant can log onto www.impact100si.org for details about helpful training sessions for the application process, guidelines, the independent review process, timelines, deadlines, and information about Impact100 Southern Indiana.
The process will culminate at the Annual Awards Celebration on Thursday, November 3 when three finalists will present brief overviews of their proposed projects, and members will vote to decide on the recipient.
