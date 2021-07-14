SOUTHERN INDIANA — "Over the top" describes the spirit of celebration as well as outpouring of generosity when Impact100 Southern Indiana announced its 2021 grant total Tuesday night. Thanks to women who combined donations as members this year ($1,000 each or giving partners at $500 each), non-profits in Clark, Floyd and Harrison counties may now begin to apply for a $114,000 grant that will be awarded later this year.
This year’s membership brings Impact100’s gift amount to $457,000 in its fifth year of giving a large grant annually to non-profits that provide transformational change in their communities. The focus of the Impact100 grant may be in areas of arts/culture, education, family, health/wellness, or the environment.
Organizations interested in applying may log onto www.impact100si.org for details about helpful training sessions for the application process, guidelines, the independent review process, timelines/deadlines, and the local Impact100 chapter.
The process will culminate at a dinner at The Grand in New Albany on Thursday, Nov. 4, when three finalists will present brief overviews of their proposed projects, and members will vote on the recipient. The celebration will also feature special elements to commemorate Impact100’s fifth anniversary.
The local chapter of Impact100 is a fund of the Community Foundation of Southern Indiana and joins the national movement that enables women to make significant differences in their own communities by uniting in their giving.
