Back-to-School Bash is Saturday
CHARLESTOWN — The City of Charlestown will host a Back to School Bash from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, July 17, at the Charlestown Family Activities Park, 1000 Park St. Packed with school supplies provided by the Parks Department, 400 backpacks will be given away to students who reside in Charlestown.
Parents and/or guardians must show proof of Charlestown residence (driver’s license, utility bill) for their child to receive a backpack. One backpack will be given to each student while supplies last.
Attendees will also receive free admission to the park. Park activities include use of the splash pad, mini golf and more games.
Those donating school supplies can hand out the items themselves at the event or drop off supplies in advance. Notify Charlestown Parks Director Marissa Knoebel before July 15 if interested in donating. Monetary donations can be made, as well.
For more information, call Knoebel at 812-256-3422 or email parks@cityofcharlestown.com.
