JEFFERSONVILLE — Although stray cats have their kittens year-round, we are now in what is considered kitten season. Kittens are adorable. Most people love the cute little clean, lovable creature that pounces on play mice and will cuddle on the lap.
Many don’t think of the three quarters of the kittens born to stray or feral cats who don’t survive their first year. They die from anemia caused by worms and fleas. They are hit by cars. They starve to death. They are killed by other animals. They are abused by humans.
There are no easy answers. Spay/neuter is the best solution to help get the cat population controlled. Cats can get pregnant at four months old and they can have three litters a year.
As volunteers for Animal Protection Association, we work as foster parents for mommas and babies. We love the sweet kitties we foster but there are thousands that don’t get help every year in our area. So many people bring cats to us wanting help. And many of these cats are pregnant. I wish we could help them all but we can’t. No shelter can.
APA is an all volunteer rescue supported by donations and fund-raising only. If you can donate your time, supplies or financially to a shelter like APA it would help so much. You can learn more at their website www.apa-pets.org. Any help you can provide makes a difference. If you don’t live in the Southern Indiana/Louisville area, look into supporting your local shelter or rescue.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.