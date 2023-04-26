NEW ALBANY – The inaugural Prosser Alumni Association Banquet raised $132,615 to assist graduates as they transition into employment or continue their career pathways.
The association’s major fundraiser, held April 13 at Huber’s Plantation Hall, benefits the Transition Scholarship, a fund that combats financial barriers that can prevent Prosser graduates from making successful transitions to employment.
“The association clearly delivered on its promise to recognize the economic impact and business-to-business networking opportunities that Prosser graduates continue to create in this region,” said Prosser Alumni Association President Bob Owings. “I was pleased with the outpouring financial support from our invitees for the scholarship mission for the upcoming graduating class. The association will respond to the specific challenges identified to graduating students to assist them in successful placement into their field of study.”
The evening also honored several graduates who received Prosser Alumni Hall of Fame awards, including Mitch Koetter of The Koetter Group; Jess Long of Libs Paving; Jeff Corbett of Premier Homes; and Montana Ferguson of Boyd CAT. Cimtech co-owner Jesika Young received the Distinguished Advisory/Community Member award. The late Prentice Fisher was posthumously honored with the Legacy Award for his contributions to Prosser.
“As president of the association,” Owings said, “I was so pleased to see that the recipients of these awards recognized the bigger picture that technical education has provided as an opportunity not only for themselves, but for the lives they touch.”
Prosser Career Education Center Career and Technical Education Program Director Kyle Lanoue said the first-ever event “is a true testament to the partnerships and overall success of Prosser Career Education and the impact it has on the region. We are incredibly excited to see what the future holds as the Prosser Alumni Association grows and look forward to seeing the growth in the association turn to benefits for both the students and employers of the region."
Sponsors of the inaugural event included the following: Platinum Sponsors – Baptist Health Floyd; L&D Mail Masters; and Extol Media. Gold Sponsor – MAC Construction. Silver Sponsors – AML Construction; Dan Cristiani Excavating; Harding Shymanski; Ivy Tech Community College; Koetter Woodworking; Mister P Express; Owings Patterns; and PC Home Stores. Bronze Sponsors – ASB Custom Homes; Cimtech; Libs Paving Company; and NWSB. Table Sponsors – Amatrol; City of New Albany; First Savings Bank; Gaylor Electric; Koetter Construction; New Albany-Floyd County School Corporation; River Ridge Development Authority; UPS; and WM Kelly Company.
The second annual Prosser Alumni Association Banquet will be held April 11, 2024. For more information about the association, visit prosseralumni.org.
