NEW ALBANY — Dan Inboden, PharmD, MBA, BCPS, has been named director of pharmacy at Baptist Health Floyd. He began his new role Nov. 7.
He has served as the hospital's Retail Pharmacy manager and was responsible for managing the opening of the service, as well as successfully implementing the Meds-to-Beds program. Inboden initially joined Baptist Health Floyd as a clinical pharmacist.
Prior to joining Baptist Health Floyd, he worked as a pharmacy leader in the managed care industry, where he was promoted several times and gained corresponding increased responsibilities. He also has previous experience as both a retail-based and hospital-based pharmacist.
Inboden is a graduate of Purdue University, where he received his Doctor of Pharmacy degree, and the Collat School of Business at the University of Alabama at Birmingham where he received his Master of Business Administration degree.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.