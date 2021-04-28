NEW ALBANY — Pamela Whitten, president-elect of Indiana University, wants her time as president to be recognized for its student-centered approach across all campuses.
Whitten is IU’s first female president, and she will assume leadership July 1, replacing IU President Michael McRobbie, who has led the university since 2007.
She visited the New Albany campus Tuesday to meet with IUS Chancellor Ray Wallace and other campus leaders as part of her tour of IU’s regional campuses.
Whitten, who is now president of Kennesaw State University, will be IU’s 19th president.
She said she will bring to IU the “insistence that everything is about how we are helping students become more successful."
She saw that "sincere commitment to students and student success” in her Tuesday meeting with leaders at IUS, she said.
Whitten said she has always considered IU to be one of the country's best public universities, noting that regional campuses such as IUS allow students to earn high-quality degrees while staying local.
“One of the things that’s amazing about this university is really the portfolio it has to accomplish its overall mission and goals, which to first and foremost serve students and make sure they are successful with their degrees and also having a great experience as a student,” she said.
IU’s goal is to provide "research and discovery that really changes the world,” Whitten said, as well as partnering with the state to improve quality of life for Hoosiers.
Whitten said regional campuses such as IUS play a major role in the university’s goal to become partners in the regions they serve and elevating life in the community.
Tuesday’s visit to IUS was about “listening and learning,” Whitten said.
She said she wants to find creative ways to “complement and supplement” what campuses are already doing well.
“Sometimes that’s the nice thing about having someone from the outside come in — they’ll question how everything’s always been done before,” Whitten said. “Sometimes’s you’ll find out it’s done that way because it’s the right way to do it, and sometimes you’ll bring a fresh perspective.”
She emphasized her plan to work collaboratively with leaders at IUS and other regional campuses.
“The chancellors of each of the five schools are exceptional leaders who are quite committed to their campuses, and I think position us well to think about how we come together, because we’re one IU. But then also how can we enable them to retain the full flavor and what’s unique about their own campus,” Whitten said.
She hopes for a sense of normalcy as students attend school in the fall with fewer pandemic-related limitations.
"I am very hopeful that the fall will feel very normal and will be back to activities as we know them in higher education,” Whitten said.
She said she feels “uniquely qualified” to lead the university because of her past experience as a leader in higher education.
Before her tenure at Kennesaw State, Whitten was the provost and senior vice president for academic affairs at the University of Georgia, and before that, she was a dean at Michigan State University.
Those experiences have been a broad range of initiatives related to things to increase retention and graduation rates and to increase enrollment by working with state-identified areas to make sure we're bringing in students and preparing them well, she said.
