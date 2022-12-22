SOUTHERN INDIANA - Although a report from the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development noted homelessness has decreased in the Midwest, local organizations are actually seeing an increase in need in the region.
"We’ve seen an increase in homelessness in Southern Indiana," said Homeless Coalition of Southern Indiana Executive Director Leslea Townsend Cronin. "Even going into Charlestown and places like that."
The 2022 Annual Homeless Assessment Report was released to the United States Congress this month. According to HUD, there's been a 3.3% decline of homelessness in the Midwest. These numbers are based on a count that was done on a single night in January of this year, that found more than 46,000 people in Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Ohio, Minnesota and Wisconsin were experiencing homelessness.
"They probably got the information from the point in time count, which happens in January of every year," said "And that is a good point of information, but it’s not a good base of information."
The group's White Flag shelter opened on Nov. 15 and usually there are 15 to 20 guests each night at this time of year. Townsend Cronin said they've averaged 40 people per night on the nights it's been open this season. More single women are using the shelter than usual this year, with 10 to 12 single females there each night.
"We are seeing people with no support systems, tenuously housed, barely making their bills," Townsend Cronin said. "Those people are now getting evicted or not being able to make their rent."
It doesn't help that rent is going up, too. She said that as apartments upgrade things like appliances, they charge more. Coupled with landlords who aren't local, and may not have the compassion building owners from Southern Indiana would, people are in need of places to live.
"These individual landlords had compassion and and a heart," she said. "It wasn’t this major corporation; we are seeing because of that, there’s not a lot of working with people who were barely housed anyway aren’t able to be housed."
Requests for housing services have also doubled in the past year.
"There was a 49.9% increase of housing services requested from September 2021 to September 2022," she said. "We saw that big jump happen in really massive numbers in June and July when you’re sending kids back into school."
The number of people in shelters in Southern Indiana also doesn't reflect HUD's findings.
"Well, it isn't down a bit, Catalyst Rescue Mission's got (more than 100) people in it," said Clark County CARES board member Barb Anderson. "(Others) are packed and every shelter here says that's not true."
She said the problem right now is finding enough affordable housing units for everyone who needs them.
"The big thing is housing, housing, housing," Anderson said. "Our families are primarily in hotels, or with families and friends, and they stay there until we get them housed."
"We have 40 or so families in the hotels," Anderson said.
