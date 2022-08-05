SOUTHERN INDIANA — There's good news in the monthly jobs report for the Southern Indiana and the Louisville region.
Uric Dufrene, Indiana University Southeast interim executive vice chancellor for Academic Affairs and Sanders Chair in Business, said here's been an increase in the labor force.
Labor force participation has been one of the biggest challenges facing employers.
"The report showed gains from May to June of approximately 6,500 for the metro region, which includes Floyd and Clark counties in Southern Indiana," he said. "Compared to February 2020, the metro labor force is larger by approximately 13,000 workers."
Unemployment has also declined by 1,600 and is at about 24,000. This time last year, Dufrene said about 37,000 people were unemployed.
"We are seeing the positive impact of labor force growth on the ability of employers to add to their payrolls," he said. Job growth in the Louisville Metro increased by another 6,000. Payrolls were up by 24,000 compared to last year.
Dufrene said spending is shifting from early pandemic trends. Consumers rushed to by goods in spring of 2020 and now, they're spending their money on services. With gas prices declining, Dufrene said the services spending will continue to grow, especially on the travel side of things.
"On the goods side, there is still pent-up demand in the automobile sector," he said. "Inventories relative to sales remain very lean. Households have delayed automotive purchases due to the lack of available models on the lot. So, while overall goods spending will see a decline, pent up demand remains in automotive, and this will be an advantage for Louisville and Southern Indiana."
Nationwide, U.S. employers added 528,000 jobs in July. Unemployment fell to 3.5% last month.
The Labor Department released those numbers on Friday. The Associated Press reports economists expected only 250,000 jobs last month. They come after the country's economy shrank for two quarters in a row.
