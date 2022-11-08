SOUTHERN INDIANA — Incumbent Elaine Murphy was unseated from her at-large seat on the New Albany-Floyd County school board.
In Floyd County, four candidates were elected Tuesday to the NAFCS school board.
Thad Neafus and Connie Baugh were elected to the two NAFCS at-large seats. Melanie Stumler Northup was elected to the District 1 seat, and incumbent Lee Ann Wiseheart was reelected to the District 2 seat.
In Clark County, voters elected Andy Guernsey and incumbent Kevin Puckett to the two at-large Borden-Henryville school board seats. The race was the only contested school board race in Clark County.
The new school board members in Floyd and Clark counties will take office in January.
NAFCS AT-LARGE
Neafus won the NAFCS at-large seat by 8,677 votes, or 20.25%, and Baugh won by 6,919 votes, or 16.15%.
Murphy received 6,583 votes, or 15.36%. Neafus and Baugh also defeated candidates Randy Stumler, Misty Ronau, Tim Harbison, B.J. Foster and Kevin Skinner in the at-large race.
Neafus said he is “humbled and honored” to be elected, and he said he “can’t ever say enough thank you’s” to those who supported him. He said his priorities include addressing residents’ concerns about the recent removal of the International Baccalaureate program at Floyd Central High School and hiring a new superintendent.
“I hope we can make some positive and serious progress as a board moving forward,” he said.
Baugh said she feels honored for the opportunity to serve as an “elected servant” for Floyd County residents. She said her first priority is to hire a superintendent, and she will be “a voice” for her constituents.
“The first thing will be to hire a superintendent with the values that I align with,” she said.
NAFCS DISTRICT 1
Northup won the NAFCS District 1 race by 9,531 votes, or 43.14%. She defeated candidates J.R Drummond, Trent Rufing and Stephan Wayne Keenan.
Drummond received 4,610 votes, or 20.86%. Rufing received 2,007 votes, or 9.08%. Keenan received 5,947 votes, or 26.92%.
Northup said she was surprised and excited to win the school board seat.
“I’m really excited to work with the rest of the board and work on getting a new superintendent hired in,” she said. “Hopefully we’ll have some really good candidates on our list for January.”
She will replace Donna Corbett, who did not run for re-election to the school board. District 1 covers Greenville and Lafayette Townships in Floyd County.
NAFCS DISTRICT 2
Wiseheart won the NAFCS District 2 seat by 9,401 votes, or 43.19%. She defeated opponents Ryan Topping and Jason Fulton.
Topping received 4,629 votes, or 21.27%, and Fulton received 7,737 votes, or 35.54%.
Wiseheart said she is “humbled and privileged” to be re-elected to the school board, and she feels like she has adopted “nearly 12,000 kids.” She said hiring a new superintendent is her top priority.
“I’ll do what I can to advocate for what’s best for students, staff and stakeholders and to hire the new superintendent,” she said.
District 2 covers parts of New Albany and New Albany Township.
CLARK COUNTY
Puckett and Guernsey defeated Summer Guthrie in the race for Borden-Henryville at-large. Puckett won by 2,552 votes, or 34.98%, and Guernsey won by 2,826 votes, or 38.74%. Guthrie received 1,917 votes, or 26.28%.
Puckett said he is “very excited and looking forward to working with Andy on the school board.” He feels the district has “great things to come,” and his goals including developing new projects to “improve the schools” and “to attract new students.”
He also wants to raise teacher pay.
Guernsey said he feels “great” to have won the at-large seat. He said his immediate goals include working to “reunite the district,” saying it’s “all about the kids.”
“We can put our heads together to make sure every decision we make is what’s for them,” he said.
