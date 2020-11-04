FLOYD COUNTY — Incumbents swept the New-Albany Floyd County school board races in Tuesday’s election.
Jenny Higbie, Elizabeth Galligan and Rebecca Gardenour will keep their seats on the NAFC school board.
Higbie won the at-large race by 51.43%, or 16,425 votes — her opponent, Ann Carruthers, received 48.57%, or 15,510 votes.
Higbie said she is “ready to move forward to continue to do great things for kids and for the school board to work as a team in order to do so.”
Her main focus is continuing to “safely navigate” the COVID-19 pandemic, she said.
“We need to continue to work with healthcare professionals at both the local and state level to provide as much in-person learning as possible,” Higbie said. “I also believe it is critical to keep that virtual option available to families who need it, whether it’s because they are apprehensive or have an immunocompromised family member — it’s important to keep it as an option.”
Safety is another of Higbie’s priorities, including physical safety and social/emotional needs, and she believes it is critical to lobby at the state level for meeting safety needs at schools.
Galligan overwhelmingly defeated challenger Rita Shourds in the District 3 race. She won by 68.43%, or 20,754 votes. Shourds received 31.57%, or 9,576 votes.
The incumbent said she feels “humbled and relieved to have a vote of confidence from the community” to continue as a board member. Her priority for the district is to operate safely amid the pandemic, Galligan said.
“I feel we need to continue offering in-person learning to as many people in the community who want it,” she said.”
Galligan also emphasized the importance of supporting students' social and emotional health in schools.
“COVID-19 has caused a lot of anxiety and depression as young people are missing out on many of the things that young people like to do,” she said.
Gardenour also soundly won re-election, defeating opponent Misty Ronau in the District 4 race. She won by 60.55%, or 18,453 votes, and Ronau received 39.45%, or 12,025 votes.
Gardenour said she is humbled and thankful that she was re-elected. The district’s budget is one of her main priorities, she says.
“We don’t know what’s going to happen in the future because of COVID and how it’s going to affect our budget — this year it looks like things are going to be OK, but next year, we’ll probably take a hit from the state,” she said.
Safety issues and tax increment financing (TIF) districts are other issues on which Gardenour plans to focus as she continues as a NAFC board member.
“Throughout the state we need to come together as school corporations to deal with redevelopment boards and commissions on how to get funding to school corporations,” she said.
