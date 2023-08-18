HARRISON COUNTY — Indiana Department of Transportation contractor C&R Construction and Consulting plans to begin work in late August to replace the Ind. 11 bridge over South Fork Buck Creek in Harrison County.
Starting on or after Aug. 28, Ind. 11 will close just under a mile south of Ind. 211, east of Elizabeth. The bridge is expected to reopen in early December. During the closure, traffic will be routed along the official detour, which follows Ind. 62 and Ind. 337. Crews will replace a second bridge over South Fork Buck Creek (0.5 mile south of Ind. 211) next year.
This contract was awarded in January for $2.48 million and includes multiple small structure and bridge replacement projects. INDOT reminds drivers to slow down, avoid distractions, and consider worker safety when traveling through active construction zones.
