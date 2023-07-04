CLARK COUNTY — The Indiana Department of Transportation plans to close Ind. 160 starting next week to complete a series of small structure replacements west of Interstate 65, between Salem and Henryville. The road is scheduled to close at the following locations, weather permitting:
• Starting on/after July 12 (up to five days): Ind. 160, 10.5 miles east of Ind. 60 in Washington County
• Starting on/after July 19 (up to 20 days): Ind. 160, 5.5 miles west of I-65 in Washington County
• Starting on/after Aug. 7 (up to 15 days): Ind. 160, 13.5 miles east of Ind. 60 at Clark/Scott County line
Drivers should use the official detour during each closure, which follows I-65 and Ind. 60.
