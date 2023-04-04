FLOYD COUNTY – Indiana Department of Transportation contractor E&B Paving, Inc. plans to close Ind. 335 next week between U.S.150 and New Cut Road near Greenville in Floyd County.
Beginning on or after Tuesday, April 11 crews will begin work to complete a small structure replacement project. Ind. 335 is expected to remain closed through late May, weather permitting.
During the closure, drivers should use the official detour which follows U.S 150 to Ind. 135 to Ind. 60, or seek an alternate route.
The contract was awarded to E&B Paving, Inc. for $370,000. INDOT reminds drivers to slow down, avoid distractions, and consider worker safety when traveling through active construction zones. All work is weather-dependent and schedules are subject to change.
