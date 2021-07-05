SOUTHERN INDIANA — Independence Day celebrations in Southern Indiana this weekend drew some of the biggest crowds in years, a sign local leaders say points to renewed energy and a community resolve to move ahead after more than a year of COVID-19.
Thousands flocked Saturday to the annual Fourth of July parade in Jeffersonville and the Shoreline Independence Day Celebration in New Albany, bringing with them a shared joy in commemorating the birth of the nation and a sense of community with their neighbors.
New Albany Mayor Jeff Gahan said the annual event, sponsored by the Caesars Foundation of Floyd County and featuring fireworks and music by the Louisville Crashers and Dave Wilbert Music, was the largest crowd he’d seen within the past decade, and Police Chief Todd Bailey said it could have been the largest ever.
“It was a perfect evening, perfect timing, perfect weather, we had two great bands,” Gahan said. “I was very proud of the city and the people of New Albany as we celebrated.”
Gahan said the number of attendees was likely due to a few things, a big one being people ready to get out and celebrate safely at the outdoor event on a perfect summer’s night.
“I think people are very eager to get out and see each other and experience live events,” he said, adding that with around 50% of the local population having been vaccinated against COVID, “I think people are feeling a little bit more safe; I think things are heading in the right direction.
“That, coupled with the great entertainment and the very important holiday made for a super event that was very well-attended.”
The event included honoring 100-year-old World War II Veteran Verner Ferguson and a moment of silence to show respect for New Albany City Council member Pat McLaughlin, who recently passed away.
“I’m very proud of the people of New Albany because the people make the event and we had an outstanding crowd,” Gahan said, also expressing his thanks to the Caesars Foundation for making it possible.
In Jeffersonville, parade-goers started lining up early ahead of the 10 a.m. march up Spring Street toward Warder Park. Mayor Mike Moore estimated more than 2,000 attended the annual event, which honored local health care workers as the grand marshal.
“It was a huge crowd and I thought it went perfectly,” Moore said, adding that there was definitely a larger presence than in years past. “After a really tough year, I think the community responded in a very positive way and I think everybody is a little more appreciative of what we have...it just seemed like the whole community came out to celebrate.”
The parade was the first holiday since the pandemic where so many could come together for a city event, but as COVID infection rates have gone down and vaccinations have increased, the summer has been bringing out more and more residents to enjoy the downtown amenities.
“You can just kind of feel it in the air,” Moore said. “I think everybody is feeling more patriotic and everybody wants to stand up and recognize the positive things in our community.”
Jay Ellis, director of Jeff Main Street, said the 400 and 500 blocks along Spring Street are usually pretty crowded for the parade, but “this year it seemed like almost every block was filled with people,” he said. “It was great to see.”
He added that the draw is a big boost for local businesses who have been hurt by the effects of the pandemic over the past year and a half.
“Businesses adapted to offer curbside pick-up but there’s nothing like having people back in the businesses shopping and back in the restaurants,” Ellis said. “It’s had a very positive impact on the downtown area.”
He added that even with the struggle, there have been new businesses open during the pandemic which he said “shows the strength of downtown and the confidence that we’re going to get through this pandemic, that there will be a brighter day,” he said. “Hopefully we’re on that road now.”
