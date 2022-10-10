Keith Reedy was a professional musician in the country music business for 18 years. He recorded “Drinkin’ Billy’s Beer” and shared the stage with some of the nation’s top country artists.
He had a couple of records that were moderately successful, but he was in a constant struggle with his addiction to alcohol. He had an awakening and turned to his faith in God to overcome his battle.
Reedy is blind and is the founder of Bibles for the Blind. His organization prints and distributes Bibles in braille at no charge to the blind and visually handicapped.
Bibles for the Blind and Visually Handicapped International have distributed the Bible in approximately 30 countries and nearly every state in the United States. The blind who need the Bible and cannot afford it are referred by churches, nursing homes, prisons, braille circulating libraries, rehabilitation centers, and others.
Reedy will be speaking at Indian Creek Baptist Church, 3431 Georgetown-Greenville Rd., Georgetown, on Sunday, Oct. 30, at 9:30 a.m. All are welcome. For more information about this event, please call 812-951-2196.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.