Two photographers with ties to Southern Indiana were among the 2022 winners of the Indiana Agriculture photo contest.
Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch and the Indiana State Department of Agriculture announced the winners of the annual photo contest last week. The winning photographs will be displayed in the lieutenant governor’s Family of Business offices in Indianapolis.
“Each year toward the end of June, I eagerly anticipate reviewing the hundreds of beautiful photos submitted for the Indiana Agriculture photo contest,” said Crouch, Indiana’s Secretary of Agriculture and Rural Development.
“The photos selected as winners represent Hoosier traditions and agriculture so well. I want to give my greatest congratulations to the 10 selected winners for sharing their talent with us.”
Forrest Willey and Cecile Dreyer were the two winners in the Conservation Category.
Willey’s photo — Lover’s Quarrel — captured a male and female Summer Tanager not exactly seeing eye to eye.
Dreyer’s photo — Sitting Pretty — was an up-close look at a green frog in the small pond near the farmhouse where Dreyer and her family live.
Both photographers noted it took patience to get the pictures.
Willey, who studied writing at IU Southeast but now is a photographer and arborist in Jackson County, said he took his picture during the first week of June.
He noted that he “really liked the colors of the foliage against the feathers” of the migratory birds.
“The day I went I just set up and waited,” he said.
Dreyer, who is from Sellersburg, had watched the frog in her pond and decided one day to get that closer look.
“That one time, I just sat there and waited and got the picture,” she said.
Dreyer, who was a winner in the 2021 contest with her photo of one of their chickens among the flowers on the farm, studied photography at Ivy Tech Sellersburg.
She noted they treasure the animals that are part of their farm life.
“We love our animals,” she said. “My chickens got names.”
The winning photos were chosen from hundreds of entries in the following four categories: Agritourism, Conservation, Faces of Agriculture and On the Farm. Two winners were selected from each category, along with two winners overall.
To be considered, the photo had to be taken in the state by an Indiana resident. The photos were evaluated by a panel of independent judges based on creativity, composition and category representation.
“The beauty of agriculture and farming is immense, and I love how our talented Hoosiers are able to showcase agriculture in the best way,” said Bruce Kettler, ISDA Director. “This year we received nearly 400 submissions and even though our judges selected only 10 winners, we look forward to showcasing hundreds of the submitted photos throughout the year in other ways with our department.”
