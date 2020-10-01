NEW ALBANY — Indiana American Water on Thursday announced work will get underway this week on a $2.2 million main replacement project that will install a new 20-inch water main to supply water to the company’s Silver Hills water tank in New Albany. The main will replace three older transmission mains that have already been retired because of their age and condition as well as one remaining transmission main, which is still in use.
“We have been making significant investments in aging infrastructure and in our treatment and distribution facilities in our Southern Indiana Operations service area” said Bill Reedy, operations manager for Indiana American Water’s southern and central Indiana Operations. “In the last five years alone, we have invested more than $70 million in the area to improve service, system reliability, water quality and fire protection capabilities.
“This investment project will enhance service reliability to our customers on the west side of New Albany by replacing the remaining 70-year-old transmission main which connects the area to the Silver Hills water storage tank” Reedy said. “Because the construction is in a steep wooded area, which is home to various animal species, we are also taking extraordinary measures to protect and restore the area as part of this project. We are committed to the local environment at the project site and to minimizing the construction impact while enhancing service reliability to customers.”
Indiana American Water has worked with the Indiana Department of Natural Resources in planning to implement several environmentally friendly and protective features to minimize the impact of construction. These features will include temporary and permanent erosion control structures, planting approximately 450 trees and other native plants, and minimizing disturbance to local animal species by implementing DNR guidance on construction work time frames.
Infrastructure Systems Inc. of Orleans will construct the project on behalf of Indiana American Water, and American Structurepoint Inc. will provide construction inspection services. Construction crews are expected to mobilize and begin work this week. The project is expected to be completed by July 2021.
Customers with questions about the project should contact the Indiana American Water customer service center at 1-800-492-8373.
