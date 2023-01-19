Indiana American Water, a subsidiary of American Water, the largest publicly traded U.S. water and wastewater utility company, is now accepting applications for its 2023 Environmental Grant Program.
“Indiana American Water is committed to providing our customers with clean, safe, reliable water service and protecting our environment and our water sources,” said Indiana American Water President Matt Prine. “Everyone plays a role in protecting our nation’s water supplies, and this program encourages municipalities, schools, environmental organizations and civic groups to apply for a grant that will benefit their watersheds and the communities we serve across the state.”
Established in 2005, Indiana American Water’s Environmental Grant Program offers funds for innovative, community-based environmental projects that improve, restore or protect the watersheds, surface water and/or groundwater supplies through partnerships. Last year, Indiana American Water provided funding for six watershed projects across the state. In 2023, the company will be awarding several grants for a combined total of approximately $10,000.
To qualify, proposed projects must:
· Address a source water or watershed protection need in the community
· Be completed between May 1, 2023 and November 30, 2023
· Be a new or innovative program for the community, or serve as a significant expansion to an existing program
· Be carried out by a formal or informal partnership between two or more organizations
· Provide evidence of sustainability (continued existence after the grant monies are utilized), and
· Be located within one of Indiana American Water's service areas across the state.
Projects will be judged based on criteria that include clarity of project goals and projected impact, strength of collaboration with other community and/or municipal organizations, and evidence that the project will provide sustainable environmental results after Indiana American Water's funding ends.
Applications must be postmarked by March 31, 2023 and mailed to Indiana American Water, 153 N. Emerson Avenue, Greenwood, Ind. 46143, ATTN: Joe Loughmiller. Award recipients will be notified by April 30, 2023.
Additional Information and application requirements can be obtained online at the Environmental Grant section of the company website at https://www.amwater.com/inaw/news-community/environmental-grant-program.
