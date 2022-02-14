INDIANAPOLIS — A version of THC has been legal in Indiana since 2018, but a new bill aims to change that.
Senate Bill 209, authored by Sen. Liz Brown, R-Fort Wayne, and Sen. Michael Young, R-Indianapolis, would change references in Indiana laws to “delta-9 THC” to just “THC.”
Delta-8, which is derived from hemp, was legalized federally under the 2018 Farm Bill. SB 209 would change definitions in Indiana drug schedules from “delta-9 THC,” or the form of THC derived from cannabis, to just “THC.” This would envelope delta-8 as well. So in essence, SB 209 aims to outlaw all forms of THC, closing the loophole that has allowed smoke shops to sell products containing delta-8 THC.
Since the legalization, farmers and retail stores have profited from the products, and Hoosiers have been able to easily get their hands on a legalized form of THC.
Jason Straw, the chair of the Indiana branch of the National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws, or NORML, said the restriction on delta-8 doesn’t just affect Hoosiers who use the substance recreationally. It also would harm those who rely on it. Hoosiers suffering from opioid addiction, Parkinson’s disease and post-traumatic stress disorder have found delta-8 THC an effective alternative to delta-9 based medical marijuana, according to Straw.
“Delta-8 is a harm reduction tool for opioid abusers and for these patients [with PTSD and chronic illnesses],” Straw said.
Rather than getting rid of THC use among these groups, Straw said they will seek it out in other places.
“When Indiana makes a product like delta-8 illegal, they have to either go out of state — taking their tax dollars with them — to get what they need or buy cannabis illegally on the street, thus risking the quality of the product,” Straw said.
The bill would have a large financial impact on hemp retailers and farmers. Straw said just one retailer he’s spoken to will lose over $1 million. The retailer owns three stores.
Straw estimates that about 40% of Republicans in the legislature support legalizing marijuana, while about 60% don’t. His conversations with lawmakers have shown that they were taught marijuana is bad and changing their minds happens one at a time.
“That’s what’s really holding us up,” Straw said.
Nineteen states have regulated or restricted delta-8 already, including neighboring states Michigan and Kentucky.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.