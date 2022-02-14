Growing hemp

Hemp grown in Indiana must be licensed and then tested to ensure it isn’t marijuana. Just like a limit of .03% of THC in CBD oil, farmers must keep the THC levels of the crop below .03% or risk being ordered to destroy the crop.

INDIANAPOLIS — A version of THC has been legal in Indiana since 2018, but a new bill aims to change that.

Senate Bill 209, authored by Sen. Liz Brown, R-Fort Wayne, and Sen. Michael Young, R-Indianapolis, would change references in Indiana laws to “delta-9 THC” to just “THC.”

Delta-8, which is derived from hemp, was legalized federally under the 2018 Farm Bill. SB 209 would change definitions in Indiana drug schedules from “delta-9 THC,” or the form of THC derived from cannabis, to just “THC.” This would envelope delta-8 as well. So in essence, SB 209 aims to outlaw all forms of THC, closing the loophole that has allowed smoke shops to sell products containing delta-8 THC.

Since the legalization, farmers and retail stores have profited from the products, and Hoosiers have been able to easily get their hands on a legalized form of THC.

Jason Straw, the chair of the Indiana branch of the National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws, or NORML, said the restriction on delta-8 doesn’t just affect Hoosiers who use the substance recreationally. It also would harm those who rely on it. Hoosiers suffering from opioid addiction, Parkinson’s disease and post-traumatic stress disorder have found delta-8 THC an effective alternative to delta-9 based medical marijuana, according to Straw.

“Delta-8 is a harm reduction tool for opioid abusers and for these patients [with PTSD and chronic illnesses],” Straw said.

Rather than getting rid of THC use among these groups, Straw said they will seek it out in other places.

“When Indiana makes a product like delta-8 illegal, they have to either go out of state — taking their tax dollars with them — to get what they need or buy cannabis illegally on the street, thus risking the quality of the product,” Straw said.

The bill would have a large financial impact on hemp retailers and farmers. Straw said just one retailer he’s spoken to will lose over $1 million. The retailer owns three stores.

Straw estimates that about 40% of Republicans in the legislature support legalizing marijuana, while about 60% don’t. His conversations with lawmakers have shown that they were taught marijuana is bad and changing their minds happens one at a time.

“That’s what’s really holding us up,” Straw said.

Nineteen states have regulated or restricted delta-8 already, including neighboring states Michigan and Kentucky.

Taylor Wooten is a reporter for TheStatehouseFile.com, a news website run by Franklin College journalism students.

