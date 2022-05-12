SOUTHERN INDIANA — Southern Indiana residents can expect increases in their property tax assessments next year as long as Indiana housing marketing rates continue to increase.
“I don’t know how many years in a row that it’s gone up. Nothing’s stayed the same or has gone down. Everything has gone up for many years now, and I don’t see that changing because of the market,” Clark County Assessor Butch Love said.
The Department of Local Government Finance, located in Indianapolis, updated the cost tables for the entire state that took effect on Jan. 1, Love said.
The cost tables are used to determine the assessed value of properties. Love said that the cost table has not been updated in many years, and he referred to the change that took place this year as a double whammy.
“Where cost tables were finally updated and the market is so hot right now as far as what people are purchasing homes for, whether they’re older homes or brand new, new construction homes it’s all inflated,” he said.
The cost table is updated to reflect the changes in labor and construction costs, and it applies to all Indiana counties.
“It’s all based off of construction costs and replacement, and right now materials are real expensive if you can find it,” Love said.
County assessor’s offices by law have to update property values to be in accordance with the cost table and market sales.
“It’s not a local decision. It’s a state decision,” Love said.
A common misconception that homeowners have, according to Love, is that if they have not upgraded their house at all, their property value should not increase.
Love said that as long as the market rates continue to increase, property values will as well.
Bidding wars for houses on the market have caused houses to sell above the asking price, which Love indicated as a reason for market rates increasing.
Love said he could not give a blanket percentage for how much property values have increased in Clark County as values change based on different neighborhoods and subdivisions.
Form 11s that alert county residents of the assessment of their property were sent out in April. Residents have until June 15 to appeal the assessment.
The assessments are sent out in April because the market study is completed at the end of December.
Because of this, Love said he could not give an estimate of how much of an increase homeowners could expect next year since it is based on all of 2022’s house sales.
