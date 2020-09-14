INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Supreme Court Chief Justice Loretta H. Rush has tested positive for COVID-19, the Supreme Court and the Office of Judicial Administration have confirmed. The Chief Justice tested positive on Sept. 13 after a family member tested positive.
The Chief Justice immediately self-isolated upon learning of the family member’s positive COVID test, has been working remotely, and has not been to the Statehouse since Sept. 1, according to a Supreme Court news release. The Chief Justice is presently quarantined and continuing to work remotely. Chief Justice Rush immediately notified her colleagues, staff, and other government officials. Her public schedule will be adjusted as needed.
The Indiana Supreme Court and Clerk’s Office remain open, with continued adjustments in place to protect the health and well-being of employees and the community. The Judicial Branch has a COVID-19 website — www.in.gov/judiciary/5575.htm — dedicated to providing information on the operations of trial and appellate courts.
