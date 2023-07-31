PETERSBURG — The music gets turned down. The large menu is replaced with a simple, easy-to-read one that includes large photos of the food. As guests arrive, the servers prepare to be especially patient and friendly.
That’s the scene at Mi Patio, where once a month the family-owned Mexican restaurant hosts a special dining experience only open to those with dementia and their caregivers.
The quiet, calm atmosphere and pared-down menu options allows those with the disease to enjoy a social outing without becoming overwhelmed, according to restaurant’s manger, Alejandra Cazares.
“When they’re here, they're a little more talkative with their other fellow friends and their caregivers,” she said. “They just seem to be a little more confident.”
The Petersburg restaurant created the unique experience as part of a nonprofit initiative called Dementia Friendly America.
Since 2015, the program has created a national network of communities seeking to ensure their city, town or county is equipped to support people living with dementia and their caregivers.
In Indiana, Petersburg and 10 other cities or counties have joined the network and launched campaigns to make every part of their community feel comfortable and welcoming. That includes businesses, healthcare facilities, law enforcement and faith communities.
The University of Southern Indiana located in Evansville has spearheaded efforts to get communities involved in the program in its part of the state. The campus is part of the program and is the only college in the nation participating of the more than 150 cities and towns in the network.
College administrators got involved in 2019, when the university became one of 48 institutions in the U.S. to receive federal funding to start a Geriatrics Workforce Enhancement Program. The initiatives aim to improve health outcomes for older adults in underserved communities.
The Dementia Friendly America network seemed like a perfect fit with the new geriatrics program, according to Katie Ehlman, a professor of gerontology and director of USI’s Center for Healthy Aging and Wellness.
“This program has some appeal because it's a grassroots effort,” she said. “When we think of dementia, maybe we categorize it as just healthcare. But, truly, understanding dementia is something that can really benefit all sectors of a community.”
Today, the university partners with six communities in southwest Indiana to help facilitate local projects tailored to their specific dementia-care needs. That includes discovering the number residents with the disease and where they live in order to hone in on impactful programs.
In Bloomington, which joined the network in 2016, those with dementia can find special yoga and art classes. There’s even a special committee dedicated to transitioning them away from driving while still respecting their independence and autonomy.
It’s all aimed at creating communities where those with dementia feel empowered to stay active and plugged in instead of isolated and ignored, explained Ehlman.
“We need to do as much as we can do to reduce stigma around brain change, and know that people living with dementia are still people,” she said.
That’s the goal at Mia Patio in Petersburg, said manger Cazares. Her father started the restaurant and is now entering his 70s. Knowing the town is part of Dementia Friendly America makes Cazares feel confident her father will continue to live with dignity and respect.
“In Mexican culture, we've always been taught to take care of our elderly, even when they get to the point of not being able to take care of themselves,” she said. “We want others to treat our dad the same way.”
