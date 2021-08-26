SOUTHERN INDIANA — President Joe Biden was criticized by Indiana Republican Congressional members following Thursday's deadly attacks in Kabul that killed 12 U.S. service members and at least 60 Afghans.
U.S. Sen. Mike Braun faulted a “calamitous withdraw” for the deaths.
“Joe Biden said the buck stops with him, but today's events are a result of his incompetence and decision to trust the Taliban to protect our troops,” Braun said in a statement. “Our troops and allies in Afghanistan deserve real leadership and a commitment from our commander in chief to get all citizens and allies safely out on our terms, not the terms dictated by the Taliban.”
U.S. Rep. Trey Hollingsworth was touring the HempRise facility at River Ridge Commerce Center in Jeffersonville on Thursday. Members of the news media asked him following the tour about the attacks.
“Well obviously any American that sees that service members have been killed abroad, sadness is the first reaction to that,” Hollingsworth said. “Gratitude for their sacrifice but also anger rises to the surface as well to the administration that has absolutely made mistake after mistake since taking office with regard to foreign policy at large but especially in Afghanistan.”
Biden maintained Thursday that the U.S. will continue with its Tuesday withdrawal deadline. Hollingsworth said it's doubtful that all U.S. citizens will be evacuated by Tuesday.
“We should stop negotiating with the Taliban and say specifically what needs to happen in order for Americans and our partners and allies to get out safely and then execute upon that mission, not ask for permission to stay and get our people and those that helped our people out,” he said.
Other members of Indiana's Congressional delegation reacted to the situation on social media.
“Please keep our brave service members in your prayers as they risk their lives to evacuate Americans and our Afghan allies,” U.S. Senator Todd Young stated on his Twitter account.
U.S. Rep. Larry Bucshon said Biden should consider whether he has the capacity to lead the country.
“The attack in Kabul killing American soldiers was predictable and the direct result of President Biden's horrible decision to leave Afghanistan in this manner,” Bucshon stated on his Twitter account.
Biden held a news conference Thursday evening in which he vowed revenge for the suicide bomb attacks. The Islamic State's Afghanistan affiliate took credit for the bombings.
“We will hunt you down and make you pay,” Biden said.
