INDIANA — Statewide COVID-19 cases are up to 259 as of 11:59. p.m. Sunday, according to the Indiana State Department of Health.
This shows an increase of 58 from the previous day with six deaths statewide. There have been 1,960 Hoosiers tested for the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
Positive cases have been found in Adams, Allen, Bartholomew, Boone, Clark, Delaware, Dubois, Elkhart, Fayette, Floyd, Franklin, Franklin, Grant, Hamilton, Hancock, Harrison, Hendricks, Howard, jennings. Johnson, Lake, LaPorte, Madison, Marion, Miami, Monroe, Morgan, Noble, Owen, Putnam, Ripley, Scott, Shelby, St. Joseph, Tippecanoe, Tipton, Vanderburgh, Vigo, Washington, Wayne and Wells counties.
Marion County has the highest number, with 110 cases reported as of Sunday night.
The Centers for Disease control and Prevention reported that as of 4 p.m. Friday, there have been 15,219 cases across the U.S., with 201 deaths. The CDC reports new numbers each day at noon for the previous day; this story will be updated to reflect new numbers at that time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.