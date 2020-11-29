INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health on Sunday added 4,335 more Hoosiers to the total number — 333,312 — who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at state and private laboratories.
Clark County had 43 new cases and Floyd County 24, bringing their totals to 5,404 and 3,349, respectively. No additional deaths from COVID-19 were reported in the two counties, with each having recorded 78 deaths.
A total of 5,418 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 24 from the previous day. Another 267 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by the state and occurred over multiple days.
To date, 2,188,928 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 2,174,751 on Saturday. A total of 4,222,028 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state Department of Health since Feb. 26.
To find testing sites around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.
