INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health on Saturday reported that 7,542 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at state and private laboratories. That brings to 419,536 the number of Indiana residents now known to have had the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous days dashboard.
The latest data showed that another person has died from COVID-19 in Floyd County, which has recorded 82 deaths. Sixty-five new cases were reported in the county, bringing its total to 4,147 cases.
Clark County COVID-19 cases reached 6,717 with the addition of 134 new cases. Deaths remained at 92.
The seven-day positivity rate for unique individuals tested remains high, at 26.1% in Clark and 21.4% in Floyd.
A total of 6,458 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 85 from the previous day. Another 300 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by the state and occurred over multiple days.
To date, 2,406,388 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 2,387,500 on Friday. A total of 4,879,677 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state Department of Health since Feb. 26.
