INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana’s hospitals had more COVID-19 patients than ever before over the Thanksgiving weekend and the number under intensive care unit treatment also continued its recent steep increase.
The Indiana State Department of Health’s daily update on Monday also reported 38 more coronavirus deaths occurring over the past several days.
Those newly recorded deaths come as the state’s seven-day rolling average of COVID-19 deaths has surged to 56 per day as of last week — more than five times the rate in late September and pushing it well ahead of the early pandemic peak of 42 a day in April.
November has been Indiana’s deadliest COVID-19 month and health officials have repeatedly raised concerns about Thanksgiving gatherings leading to another surge in cases. Hospital officials across the state are worried about being overwhelmed by the quickly growing number of severely ill patients.
Indiana hospitals were treating 3,401 COVID-19 patients as of Sunday — about a 350% increase since late September when Gov. Eric Holcomb lifted nearly all business and crowd size restrictions before reinstating some limits in mid-November.
Hospital intensive care units had nearly 970 coronavirus patients on Sunday, a number that has doubled in little more than a month.
Indiana has now recorded 5,723 coronavirus deaths, including both those with confirmed and presumed infections.
The Indiana Department of Health reported Monday that 5,713 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at state and private laboratories. That brings to 338,977 the number of Indiana residents now known to have had the novel coronavirus after corrections to the previous day's dashboard.
Seventy-two new cases were reported in Clark County, which has a total of 5,476. Floyd County had 31 more cases, for a total of 3,380. No additional deaths were reported in either county; each has 78.
To date, 2,204,581 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 2,188,928 on Sunday. A total of 4,259,964 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state Department of Health since Feb. 26.
