What has been a solid Red map of Indiana counties on the state COVID dashboard changed slightly this week with four northern Indiana counties improving a step back to the Orange designation.
Despite the Red map remaining — except in Lake, LaGrange, Pulaski and Adams counties — the overall reported numbers for new COVID cases and positivity rates were trending downward statewide and in Clark and Floyd counties.
The new numbers were based on Wednesday noon reports and showed 2,969 new cases statewide in the 24-hour period ending Feb. 9. That compares with the Jan. 10 report this year that reported 11,932 new cases statewide.
Clark County showed 114 new cases in Wednesday's report compared with 152 new cases in the Jan. 10 report. There were 66 new cases in the Wednesday report for Floyd County compared with 75 new in the Jan. 10 report.
The Centers for Disease Control reported new hospital admissions in its Thursday report in Clark County at 24 and at 71 in Floyd.
The seven-day Clark and Floyd metrics on the CDC website were displayed Thursday with a Red dot indicating high community transmission and a warning that everyone in either county "should wear a mask in public, indoor settings. Mask requirements might vary from place to place. Make sure you follow local laws, rules, regulations or guidance."
The CDC reported 63.1% of the population in Clark County older than 5 years fully vaccinated and 59.3% of the population in Floyd County.
Neither Clark nor Floyd county reported a new death Wednesday compared with five in each county on the Jan. 10 report.
The total COVID case hospital count statewide in the Wednesday report was 2,036 and the total for District 9, which includes Clark and Floyd counties, was 144.
On Jan. 10, the statewide COVID hospital count was 3,467 and the District 9 count was 177.
Statewide ICU bed use for COVID cases in Wednesday's report was 21.3% with 16.3% of ICU beds available. For District 9, 25% of ICU beds were reported in use for COVID patients with 18.1% available.
In the Jan. 10 report, 38.4% of ICU beds statewide were in use for COVID patients with 10.1% available. The Jan. 10 report for District 9 was 50% of ICU beds in use for COVID patients and 11.1% available.
The Wednesday state report showed the percentage of samples from January was down 10.7% for the Omicron variant putting it at 56.4%, 25.3% for the Delta variant putting it at 2% and 36% for "Not Variant of Concern," putting it at 41.6%.
The Associated Press reported Thursday that the Biden administration has purchased enough of a yet-to-be approved antibody drug to treat 600,000 COVID-19 patients.
The new monoclonal antibody from pharmaceutical giant Eli Lilly will be shipped out to states free of charge if the Food and Drug Administration approves the company’s request for emergency use authorization, said Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra. “We are going to try to be there to meet the demand,” he added.
The government’s move comes after the two leading monoclonal antibody treatments in the U.S. turned out to be ineffective against the Omicron variant, which now accounts for nearly all COVID-19 cases in the country. Data indicate that the Lilly drug works against Omicron, including the new BA.2 mutation. Lilly said the contract for its new drug — bebtelovimab — is worth at least $720 million. That name is pronounced “beb-teh-LO-vi-mab.”
But late last month the FDA revoked its emergency use authorization for Regeneron’s antibody drug, along with another from Lilly. The two medications had been the the backbone of antibody treatment, and doctors were hard-pressed to come up with fallbacks when they didn’t work against Omicron. Alternate therapies for early COVID-19 infections, including two new antiviral pills from Pfizer and Merck, have been in short supply. An antibody drug from GlaxoSmithKline that remained effective against Omicron is also scarce.
Lilly is seeking FDA authorization for its antibody drug to be used to treat mild to moderate COVID-19 in high-risk patients.
Under the government’s contract with Lilly, HHS would get about 300,000 treatment courses of the new antibody drug in February and another 300,000 in March. The medicines would be ready to ship following FDA authorization.
HHS said early data indicates that the new drug from Lilly works both against Omicron and its BA.2 mutation, which accounts for a still small but quickly growing share of U.S. cases. Should BA.2 keep rising, the new antibody drug could offer a viable treatment option and a chance to keep pace.
“It’s a constant staying ahead of this virus,” said Becerra.
Lilly said test data indicate that the antibody drug “retains full neutralizing activity” against Omicron and “retains neutralization” against all known variants of Omicron, including BA.2.
Though COVID-19 cases and new hospitalizations are falling as Omicron recedes, more than 86,000 patients remain in the hospital. Deaths have continued to rise, averaging about 2,400 a day.
