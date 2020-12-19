INDIANAPOLIS — COVID-19 has claimed the lives of over 7,000 Hoosiers, according to the latest report released Saturday by the Indiana Department of Health.
An increase of 73 deaths from the day before pushed the total number of COVID-19 deaths in Indiana to 7,017. Included in that total were three additional deaths in Clark County and one more death in Floyd County. Overall, Clark has recorded 103 deaths and Floyd 86.
Another 321 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by the state and occurred over multiple days.
New positive cases in the state numbered 4,839, bringing to 457,871 the number of Indiana residents now known to have had the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous days dashboard.
The number of cases in Clark County reached 7,357 with the addition of 115 new cases. In Floyd County, 92 new cases were reported, making its total 4,541.
Clark's seven-day positivity rate for unique individuals equalled that of the state, 24.4%. Floyd's was 22.0%
To date, 2,505,094 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 2,492,370 on Friday. A total of 5,196,436 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state Department of Health since Feb. 26.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.