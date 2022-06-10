SOUTHERN INDIANA — After a primary without a Democratic candidate for the Ninth District State Senate race, a caucus by Indiana’s Ninth District Democratic Party resulted in the selection of Southern Indiana native Katie Forte.
A member of the Harrison County Democratic Party, Forte will be on the general election ballot against Republican Gary Byrne.
Chair of the Ninth District Democratic Party Adam Dickey noted that the Indiana Democratic Party is required to put up a candidate for legislative elections if there is a ballot vacancy.
“As the only candidate for tonight [the caucus], she was voted in by acclamation but I think she had pretty strong support going into this,” Dickey said of candidate Forte.
After a caucus presentation to the Harrison County Democrats, Forte said she realized that she is now at a place in her life when she could run for office.
“I believe strongly that in order to have a strong democracy, we need to be giving voters choices. So, I’m here to be a choice,” Forte said.
Forte was formerly a teacher and union representative for Jefferson County (Kentucky) Public Schools and is now a realtor in Corydon.
Both of those career paths have led Forte to support two big issues as the general election approaches: restoring respect for teachers and ensuring broadband access to all.
Forte said that one of the ways they can work to restore respect for teachers is by bringing back all of their collective bargaining rights so they can have a respected voice.
“When we listen to what the teachers tell us that they need, the students get what they need, and that’s important to everyone,” Forte said.
The pandemic revealed what was and what was not working for families in Southern Indiana, Forte said.
When Forte’s husband lost his job at the beginning of the pandemic they realized the importance of solid internet connection.
Forte used the internet to become a licensed realtor and her husband was able to find contract work.
“That’s something that’s really important to me, because I realized how that helped my family keep moving forward,” she said, “I know other families who didn’t have that resource during the pandemic were really hurting.”
Having reliable broadband service also increases access to mental health care, especially in rural communities, Forte said.
“In rural communities particularly people feel more isolated and it’s a longer distance to access health care of any type,” she said.
Forte also noted the stigma around mental health but how important access to care is in rural communities with the number of people facing substance abuse disorder.
Legalization of cannabis is another issue that Forte plans to push if elected in the fall.
The candidate pointed to several benefits of legalizing the drug. Forte said it would become a guaranteed cash crop for farmers, alleviate pressure on law enforcement and honor veterans by allowing them to use it to treat their PTSD, chronic pain, depression, etc.
Additionally, Forte wants to reverse the permitless carry law because she said there is an issue of respecting law enforcement.
By reversing the law, she said that it would show respect for law enforcement since many law enforcement leaders in the state opposed permitless carry.
“Southern Indiana families want law and order,” Forte said.
Forte said that the funds from firearm carry permits could then be used to help protect children in schools.
Looking at the rights of transgender students playing sports at school, Forte said the legislation discussing it was a waste of time, money and energy.
“The IHSAA [Indiana High School Athletic Association] already has rules about trans students participating in sports, and they’re following those rules,” she said.
When it comes to supporting the LGBTQ+ community, Forte said that it’s good for the entire community when everyone feels they can be honest and authentic.
