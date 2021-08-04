NEW ALBANY — Local and state Democratic leaders are pushing for the passage of the American Jobs Plan.
On Wednesday, State Rep. Rita Fleming, D-Jeffersonville, and President of Central Indiana Building Trades Jon Hooker joined local union leaders in New Albany for an event with the Indiana Democratic Party’s tour to promote President Joe Biden’s American Jobs Plan.
The event took place at Carl Booker Hall, the office of the local Laborers’ International Union #795 chapter.
Biden proposed the plan to spend $2.7 million on infrastructure and the creation of jobs throughout the country.
A bipartisan infrastructure plan of roughly $1 trillion is now moving through the U.S. Senate.
One of the topics was the Protecting the Right to Organize Act, or the PRO Act, which was passed by the U.S. House of Representatives in March and now sits before the U.S. Senate. The act is part of Biden’s American Jobs Plan.
The legislation would make it easier for workers to form unions, and it would be a blow to Right to Work laws across the country.
Indiana is among the states with a Right to Work law, which allows workers in union-represented workplaces to opt of the union, as well as union fees. If the PRO Act was passed, unions would be able to collect dues from individuals who opted out of the union and support costs of collective bargaining.
Hooker, who is also caucus chair for the Indiana Democratic Party’s Labor Caucus, voiced his support of the PRO Act.
“When the union can’t bargain at the same strength that they used to, it takes everyone’s wages down,” he said. “We think with the passage of the jobs plan, with the PRO Act, it’s a boost for the Indiana economy and careers and dollars in your pocket.”
Fleming said union membership has helped members of her family, including her father and brother-in-law.
“Working people deserve good wages, and they deserve that kind of security that union jobs bring,” she said. “I can’t emphasize that enough. When we started stigmatizing and minimizing unions and their effect, look what happened.”
“The number of electricians went down,” Fleming said. “Now, there’s about 3,000 more electricians retiring in the nation than there are finishing their skills programs.”
Fleming said “we want to make sure certain standards that are provided by licensed union workers are in place.”
She said that if the country does not make an investment in infrastructure, “things get more expensive down the road.”
Hooker said “it’s past time for an investment in Indiana roads and Indiana infrastructure,” and he said the American Jobs Plan would lead to good-paying union careers that would “get people away from two or three jobs and having to worry about child care and all these other things that come with it.”
“We believe this investment will change how a lot of working Hoosiers live,” he said.
U.S. Sen. Todd Young of Indiana was one of 17 Republicans who voted to advance debate on the infrastructure bill in the Senate. The senator released a July 28 statement regarding his vote:
“As the Crossroads of America, Indiana understands the need for federal investment in our crumbling infrastructure, especially with nearly 5,500 miles of Hoosier highways in poor condition. That’s why I voted today to formally begin debate on a bipartisan infrastructure bill,” Young said. “We’ve made a lot of progress so far on an historic investment in our nation’s core infrastructure that will be fully paid for without raising taxes. I look forward to continuing to work with my colleagues on both sides of the aisle as we sand and polish the final product.”
On July 28, U.S. Sen. Mike Braun of Indiana signed a joint statement with other Republican senators in criticism of the bipartisan infrastructure bill. He voted against the advancement of the legislation.
“Congress can’t keep spending trillions of dollars we don’t have,” the statement reads. “The infrastructure package announced today continues the trend in Congress of insane deficit spending. Let’s not forget, this is just the first step in the Democrats’ plan to pass their $5.5 trillion tax and spend liberal wish list. Our nation is facing a nearly $30 TRILLION federal debt crisis. There are real infrastructure needs across the country. But, with growing inflation and many families struggling to financially recover from the events of the last year, it is not wise to throw fuel on the fire that is the raging inflation crisis and labor shortage we are seeing across America.”
Hooker said investment in infrastructure such as broadband and internet should be a priority, saying the jobs plan promises “to deliver broadband to everybody.”
He said inadequate broadband makes people less likely to move to Indiana, and he emphasized that the pandemic has shown the need for better access.
“It’s more important than ever that we have the accessibility, that everyone has accessibility to the internet,” he said.
Adam Dickey, Floyd County Democratic Party chair, said union workers “are the lifeblood of our community.”
“If they’re doing well, it means our communities are doing well, it means families are getting good-paying wages, that means we’re able to put food on the table, to build up our community or quality of life and many of the things that go with it. If these men and women aren’t doing well, our economy’s not well.”
Dickey said the infrastructure in the state and the country is “not where it needs to be.”
“If we’re not keeping up with the maintenance, that means it’s going to require more money, more taxpayer funds to fix those roads and a 4.4% increase in commute times because of crumbling infrastructure,” he said.
Dickey noted the importance of manufacturing to Indiana’s economic output.
“If we’re not making sure those manufacturers are keeping up, if we’re not making sure those manufacturers are producing, that means families don’t have income, that means people aren’t able to survive,” he said.
