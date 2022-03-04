CLARKSVILLE — The Indiana Democratic Party hosted “The Jobs Tour” in Clarksville on Friday to emphasize their hand in the economic future across the state.
In a news release from Thursday, the party stated that the tour is “a statewide effort to tout how Hoosier Democrats — not Republicans — are responsible for the bright economic future for families and communities across the state.”
“It’s time Hoosiers learn who’s really sticking up for them when it matters most: It’s our Democrats,” Floyd County Democratic Party Chairman Adam Dickey said Friday.
Local Democratic leaders, including District 71 Rep. Rita Fleming, Charlestown Mayor Treva Hodges and Clarksville Town Councilor Mike Mustain, took turns speaking.
The general message shared at the event was that Indiana Democrats alone are responsible for improving the state’s economic future through plans like the READI Program, the American Rescue Plan and the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, or Jobs Act.
Hodges noted at the event that the act’s long name was abbreviated to the Jobs Act, because that is its main purpose.
“It creates strong, union-based, training-based, opportunistic jobs that help revolutionize and change the lives of Hoosiers,” she said.
Hodges said that from talking to other Indiana mayors and reading studies, they know that investing in people has a stronger return on investment for the community and generates stronger growth than any other investment.
“The Jobs Act is doing just that,” Hodges said, “It’s investing in our communities.”
With a similar train of thought as Hodges, Fleming discussed how everything is interrelated from infrastructure to jobs.
“Infrastructure is crumbling, and it costs more to repair it the worse it gets, so we have to have jobs,” Fleming said.
Fleming said they are losing more trade job workers, such as plumbers, electricians, pipe fitters and welders, “all of the people who will be working at these jobs.”
Going forward, Fleming said it was important they start in middle school to introduce kids to trades and find their interests. From a survey of her district, Fleming found out that the people’s main priority for spending was investing in the skills trade market.
“The majority of people thought this was the biggest priority for my district, I agree with them. And this is going to help us do it,” Fleming said of the Jobs Act.
Mustain focused on the use of the $4.5 million in ARP funds that Clarksville received. He said the money is being used to secure investments and fund projects that will improve the lives of all Clarksville residents.
Mustain mentioned that while no Indiana Republicans in Congress supported the ARP bill, the Indiana Democrats did. He also noted that while the bill was divisive nationally, when Clarksville was set to receive the funds, “there wasn’t a councilman on either side of the aisle that objected to that money coming down.”
Dickey said that the goal of the event is to let voters and the public know that the Democrats are there to make good things happen for the community.
“When we get that message out, voters respond to that in a positive way, and that’s what we will ultimately hope for in the fall,” Dickey said, “But we’re going to continue to do our job, our job of earning those votes.”
