INDIANAPOLIS— Dr. Katie Jenner, secretary of the Indiana Department of Education, introduced her proposed 2024-2025 budget to the House Ways and Means Committee early Thursday.
She discussed future plans of refocusing K-12 education in three different areas: student experience, teacher support and various administrative reinforcements.
“You can see our strategic priority areas, elevating and supporting Indiana’s educators, … really supporting where the action and change happens, which is locally in Indiana,” Jenner said.
Her detailed vision could be summarized as expanding the state’s currently successful programs while increasing student and teacher support — along with the funds to make that happen. She referenced increasing investment in educational literacy fundamentals, providing opportunities to schools to take IREAD-3 assessments in second grade, and giving more students tutoring grants.
“Literacy is a topic that is so important. Right now, one in five students in Indiana are leaving third grade not able to read and meet foundational reading skills,” she said. “In the year 2012-2013, we were at 91.4%, and that has been decelerating the last decade.”
She lastly addressed her department’s 2024-2025 budget requests, which included increases for tuition, textbook aid, literacy aid and special education.
This meeting was adjourned after Jenner gave her 50-minute presentation, with around 10 minutes for representatives to ask questions. No final decision was made.
For full details, go to Jenner’s presentation: https://iga.in.gov/legislative/2023/billpacket/f234b648-1559-4452-93a4-816e8c6bc6ac/committee_ways_and_means_2200/#document-cb25066b
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.