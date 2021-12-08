NEW ALBANY — The statewide donation effort to help Afghan evacuees at Camp Atterbury will wind down this week as existing donations meet the needs of the thousands of evacuees who are being resettled across the country.
The eight Indiana National Guard armories used as collection sites, including the New Albany location, will cease collections at 4 p.m. on Friday.
The outpouring of support for the Afghans temporarily housed in Indiana has led to a surplus of some items, and planning is underway to determine how to provide needed resources in the months ahead to evacuees who have been resettled. Camp Atterbury is expected to house evacuees through the end of January.
"The success of this initiative to support Operations Allies Welcome reaffirms the undeniable fact that Hoosier Hospitality is alive and well," Gov. Eric . Holcomb said. "I am extremely thankful how Indiana residents stepped up to help these evacuees, many of whom sacrificed so much for our country."
As of Dec. 1, Camp Atterbury reported more than 1.6 million items had been donated since Gov. Holcomb launched the statewide program in September. Data from donation efforts at other Afghan safe haven sites indicate Indiana was a national leader in the support of the mission. The Indiana Department of Homeland Security, Indiana Department of Transportation, Indiana Department of Correction and other state agencies collaborated on this mission.
National Guard personnel kept the armories operational, helped pick up and deliver items and completed a variety of other tasks to make the mission a success.
"Our Indiana National Guard soldiers, airmen and Guard Reservists were proud to assist in Operation Hoosier Allies Support along with our state agencies in collecting donations for our Afghan allies who were instrumental to our forces, including our Guardsmen, in Americas operations in Afghanistan for nearly 20 years," said the Indiana National Guard Adjutant General R. Dale Lyles.
Camp Atterbury officials are working to establish a clearinghouse of remaining items to help support Indiana resettlement agencies. As of Dec. 1, more than 300 Afghans have been resettled in Indiana with the potential for up to a total of 700 to be resettled in Indiana in the coming weeks. State and federal personnel have been working with several resettlement agencies, including Exodus International, Catholic Charities of Fort Wayne, South Bend and Indianapolis, The Welcome Network and the Burmese American Community Institute.
Donations can be dropped off at the National Guard Armory, located at 2909 Grant Line Road in New Albany, through 4 p.m. Friday.
