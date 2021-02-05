CLARK COUNTY (WAVE) — Indiana health officials launched a new online system to issue birth and death certificates in January.
A month later, some say they are struggling to find closure with those vital records delayed.
Clark County resident and part-time nurse Pam Lee told WAVE 3 News her husband, William “Mike” Lee, died Dec. 7, and she has been trying to obtain a death certificate ever since.
Lee was her husband’s caretaker for 15 years of marriage, after the Navy and National Guard veteran suffered a massive stroke. Mike lost and later regained some use of the left side of his body following extensive rehabilitation. He went on to become a special needs educator, but Lee said he was plagued with health problems toward the end of his life.
“I was worried to death about him because so many times nurses will put the call light on the paralyzed side, they can’t call, then they don’t get there quick enough because they’re short-staffed,” she said. “Being a nurse, I know how hard that is. You’re assigned to so many patients.”
Lee checked her husband into Clark Memorial Hospital after he suffered from colon issues for three weeks. Due to COVID-19 protocols, she said she wasn’t able to be with him until it was clear that his heart was failing, and he wasn’t going to live. Lee said she made the tough decision to end life support.
“And they said you can’t come in, and I said you might as well get the police there because I’m going in,” she said.
Following Mike’s death, Lee said she tried to get a death certificate through the mortuary but was told the state’s new system was creating issues. Lee then went back and forth with different doctors to try and secure a signature to no avail. She said she spent hours on the phone and has emailed Gov. Eric Holcomb and Rep. Trey Hollingsworth and received no response.
“I’m just not getting any answers,” she said.
Lee explained that without the death certificate, she can’t access her husband’s military benefits or insurance, which she’s come to rely on. Lee said she wouldn’t even be able to secure Mike’s place at a military cemetery without the death certificate.
During the governor’s coronavirus briefing Wednesday, State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box said there have been issues with DRIVE, the new vital records registry.
“I would never have chosen to start a new birth and death registry in the middle of a pandemic,” she said.
Box revealed that 900 deaths and a majority (68%) of system providers had not yet migrated over to the new system. She said the health department is now instructing funeral directors and local health departments to start new records in the DRIVE system.
“What we need to do is get through this backlog of tickets and questions, but most importantly those that were left from 2020,” she said.
Box said there is a path forward for families who need vital records, but for those who need closure now, it can’t come soon enough.
“It goes on and on, and every time I have to deal with it, it’s almost like reliving it all over again,” Lee said.
On Wednesday, Box confirmed there have been 15,000 births and deaths registered in that new system. She said the new system works, although it does have issues that need to be addressed.
