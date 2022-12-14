SOUTHERN INDIANA – At this pace, rising cases of flu in Indiana could exceed the record levels of inpatient hospital capacity during the peak of COVID, the Indiana Department of Health (IDOH) says.
As of Monday, inpatient volume jumped 15%, with numbers surpassing 11,000.
This flu season is causing more people to be hospitalized in Indiana, and health and hospital officials are encouraging residents to be vaccinated.
The department reports 24 people, one of which was the first pediatric death of the season, had died statewide from the flu by Dec. 3. Of those cases, four were from Southern Indiana.
Dr. Tom Harris, Floyd County health officer, said three deaths happened in Floyd County. He added that none of the deaths has been pediatric.
“In the last week, 7% of all visits to the doctor in the United States were flu-related,” Harris said. “That’s all acute visits to a physician, nurse practitioner or whatever health care provider in the U.S.”
Dr. Eric Yazel, Clark County health officer, said one death happened in Clark County.
Because of state regulations, the health officers cannot release specific information about the deaths of the patients.
“The flu season seems to have come earlier this year than in previous years,” said Dr. Emily Volk, Baptist Health Floyd chief medical officer. “Only about 40% of Americans have gotten their seasonal flu vaccine.”
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends that everyone age 6 months and older get a flu vaccine each year. It will take about two weeks for the antibodies, which protect against the illness, to develop in the body.
Flu vaccines can be taken at the same time as the new COVID booster. The new booster shot protects against two strains of the virus as well as new subvariants.
Baptist Health Floyd reports that in November there were nine patients hospitalized with the flu. On Wednesday, there were 21 inpatients with the illness.
“The big spike is just a little bit of a result of the holiday,” Volk said. “People got together and not only shared their good tidings, but they also tend to share their germs.”
Volk added this is just the natural progression of the flu season. “We’re also seeing the peak right now, a little earlier than we have in years past.”
Common symptoms of the flu are a fever over 100 degrees Fahrenheit, headache, fatigue, cough, muscle aches, sore throat and a runny or stuffy nose.
People can prevent spreading the flu by washing their hands frequently, avoiding touching their eyes, nose and mouth with their hands and staying home when sick.
“It’s not too late to get the vaccine,” Harris said. “We know the vaccine helps keep you from getting sick and if you do get sick, it helps attenuate the severity of the disease so you don’t get as sick.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.