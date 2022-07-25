SOUTHERN INDIANA — It's been almost exactly a month since the Supreme Court of the United States overturned Roe v. Wade sending the decision about abortion back into the state's hands.
Legislators met Monday for the first time since that decision to discuss a number of issues, including Senate Bill 1. If passed, it would effectively outlaw abortion in Indiana, barring a few exceptions.
Groups with opposing views of the abortion debate said they aren't satisfied with the legislation as currently written.
Indiana Coalition to End Sexual Assault and Human Trafficking President and CEO Beth White spoke to the News and Tribune ahead of a rally planned Monday in Indianapolis.
The advocacy group, which is pro-choice, shared a fact sheet with legislators ahead of the session with reasons why ICESAHT said it is integral for legislation surrounding abortion to allow the procedure in the case of rape and incest.
"The legislators I've met with have been mostly Republicans," White said. "They have been receptive to the information and I've been appreciative of their willingness to listen...what's really important is how they vote."
White said she has requested the opportunity to testify during the legislative session and knows some survivors of rape who are also willing to speak to lawmakers.
"The members of the legislature have to hear about survivors and we have made arrangements for some of the survivors we know to come and testify. That's a hard ask," she said. "To ask them to talk about the worst thing that's happened to them and talk about the rape and ramifications...abortion."
She said that Senate Bill 1 is also damaging because it requires survivors of sexual assault to complete an affidavit under the penalties of perjury to qualify for an abortion. She said this requires a survivor to publicly disclose the rape if abortion is outlawed in Indiana.
"While we are happy to see the exception, we cannot congratulate members of the legislature for providing the exceptions when there's requirements to access it," she said.
ICESAHT statistics show one in three Indiana women experience sexual assault in their lifetime.
New data from the CDC shows one in seven women who are raped become pregnant.
As written, the bill would ban abortion in Indiana except in cases of rape, incest or a threat to the mother's life. Lawmakers said the rape or incest exemption would require an affidavit, but not criminal charges.
It would allow for abortion if the fetus has a medical condition that meant life could not be sustained outside the womb, regardless of when the child is born.
Surgical abortions wouldn't be allowed in clinics but instead in licensed hospitals or ambulatory surgical outpatient centers, unless there's a medical emergency.
Anti-abortion groups said they're also not fans of Senate Bill 1 because it still allows for the procedure in the state.
"Senate Bill 1 is completely unacceptable in a state where its legislature is dominated by Republican supermajorities," Indiana Right to Life President and CEO Mike Fichter said. "This legislation has all indications of being drafted based upon polling instead of the expectations of the voters who put the Republican supermajorities in place."
He said the legislation also has "severe enforcement issues," noting the Marion County prosecutor in Indianapolis has already said that office won't enforce the law.
"This is why we approached the Indiana legislature about including language that gives the Indiana Attorney General the power to prosecute if a local prosecutor refuses to enforce the law," Fichter said. "...Our advice was completely ignored in the drafting of this legislation."
