Members of the New Albany Associate Chapter of Tri Kappa philanthropic organization last year donated to Jacob’s Well, a residential program in Greenville that houses single women and their children in a structured and safe environment. From left to right are Tri Kappa members Beth Orberson and Cathy Marling; and from Jacob’s Well, Barbara Williar, founding director, and Sarah Flannery, executive director. They spoke to the group about their professional services for those seeking to break the cycle of hopelessness and poverty, partnering with other community organizations to provide educational opportunities, healthy life skills, financial training, parenting classes, support groups, and spiritual mentoring.