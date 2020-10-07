INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health on Wednesday announced that 1,302 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at the state laboratory, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and private laboratories. That brings to 128,227 the total number of Indiana residents known to have had the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous days dashboard.
Health officials report 16 new COVID-19 cases in Clark County, bringing the total number to 2,439. Floyd County cases total 1,510, 14 of which are new.
A total of 3,500 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 17 from the previous day. Another 227 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by the state and occurred over multiple days.
No additional COVID-19 deaths have been recorded in Floyd and Clark counties. The number of COVID-19 deaths remains 64 in Floyd County, 57 in Clark County.
To date, 1,440,917 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 1,432,219 on Tuesday. A total of 2,220,232 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state Department of Health since Feb. 26.
To find testing sites around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.