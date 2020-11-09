INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health on Monday announced that 4,213 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at state and private laboratories. That brings to 214,509 the number of Indiana residents now known to have had the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous days dashboard.
The number of new COVID-19 cases in Clark and Floyd counties totaled 36 and 25, respectively. Clark has had 3,725 cases and Floyd 2,294. No additional deaths were reported in either county; Floyd's remains at 72 and Clark's at 68.
A total of 4,418 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 34 from the previous day. Another 246 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by the state and occurred over multiple days.
To date, 1,823,029 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 1,809,940 on Sunday. A total of 3,239,034 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state Department of Health since Feb. 26.
