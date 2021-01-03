INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health on Sunday reported that 3,002 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at state and private laboratories. That brings to 526,071 the number of Indiana residents now known to have had the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous days dashboard.
Eighty-three new COVID-19 cases were reported in Clark County, which has had 8,763 cases overall. Floyd County's total number of cases reached 5,305, with the addition of 47 new diagnoses.
A total of 8,111 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 56 from the previous day. Another 364 probable deaths statewide have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.
No additional deaths were reported in the two-county region of Clark and Floyd, which have had 113 and 99 deaths, respectively
To date, 2,667,473 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 2,660,696 on Saturday. A total of 5,792,697 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state Department of Health since Feb. 26.
To find testing sites around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.
Floyd County's seven-day positivity rate for unique individuals, at 25.6%, was just above the state's 25.2%. Clark County's was higher than both, at 27.6%
