INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) on Monday announced that 452 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at ISDH, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and private laboratories. That brings to 52,037 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus.
Intensive care unit and ventilator capacity remains steady. As of Monday, nearly 38 percent of ICU beds and more than 83 percent of ventilators are available.
A total of 2,569 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of two over the previous day. Another 193 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by ISDH and occurred over multiple days.
To date, 570,409 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 564,647 on Sunday.
To find testing locations around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.
