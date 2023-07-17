Indiana home sales in June were down 13% from the previous year with new listings dropping by 23% compared to 2022.
According to information released Monday by the Indiana Association of Realtors, average daily listings in the state were above 13,000 in January before sliding back to 8,000 in early April. They rebounded in June, rising to about 9,720.
IAR President Lynn Wheeler said increases in borrowing rates are impacting buyers and sellers.
“Most current homeowners with outstanding mortgages have rates below 4%,” Wheeler said. “Considering a move today means finding a new home and financing it at rates that have averaged more than 6.5% since January and are close to 7% today – even with prices still rising, more potential sellers are choosing to stay put.”
The state median sale price in June was $256,900. From January through June, sales above $300,000 have dropped 6% compared to 2022. But sales below $300,000 have dropped 18% from 2022.
IAR CEO Mark Fisher said the state’s housing shortage continues to be the biggest challenge for realtors.
“We’re all ready for relief on interest rates to take pressure off buyers and sellers,” Fisher said. “But with residential inventory nearly cut in half over the past five years, rebuilding our housing supply is the only way to improve affordability in the long run.”
