SOUTHERN INDIANA — Indiana state representatives meet this week to discuss the future of abortion.
Senate Bill 1, which would ban most abortions in Indiana, narrowly passed out of the Senate on Saturday with a vote of 26 to 20. The minimum number of votes to get the bill passed to the House is 26.
The bill allows exceptions for rape and incest, but requires the pregnant mother to sign an affidavit about the assault.
"It's really hard to give any sort of opinion on a final bill, as we say last week a bill can change dramatically from the time it's introduced in to the time when it gets to its final moments," said State Rep. Rita Fleming, D-Jeffersonville.
Fleming said she thinks a thoughtful person listens to the testimony from the people who want to speak to lawmakers about the bill.
"One of the things I'm extremely disappointed in both the House and in the Senate, there were opportunities to make greater access to contraceptives and these were not heard," Fleming said. "We know if we have greater access to contraceptives we have will have fewer abortions."
She said she has heard from constituents about about the issue and she does welcome their questions and comments.
"It's pretty across the board, I think people want us to be legislators and to act on good information and compassion and to truly represent what our constituents want for their lives and their families," she said.
A statement from Indiana Right to Life President and CEO Mike Fichter was released after the Indiana Senate passed Senate Bill 1.
“Serious issues remain with Senate Bill 1, including loopholes that will allow most abortions to continue in Indiana, and even a rollback on some protections that currently exist for the unborn," Fichter said. "We are hopeful these concerns will be fixed in the House and that Senate Bill 1 will become a bill we can support. As it stands today, we remain opposed to Senate Bill 1.”
Although Indiana's Senate has a Republican supermajority, 10 GOP senators voted against the bill.
The News and Tribune reached out to Ed Clere and Karen Engleman, both Republican state representatives, but had not heard back before publication time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.