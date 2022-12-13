SOUTHERN INDIANA — Housing sales dropped last month by 27% statewide compared to November 2021, according to the Indiana Association of Realtors.
There were 6,335 closed home sales in Indiana in November, compared to 8,724 in November 2021. According to the association, there were 6,342 new home sale listings last month, down by 19% from November 2021.
The median sale price dropped from $237,000 to $232,000 from October to November. The median price in June was $250,000. Still, sale prices are higher compared to 2021.
Total home sales have dropped significantly from June, when there were over 9,200 completed transactions in Indiana.
The latest county report showed Clark County closed sales decreased by 32.3% in October compared to October 2021. There were 229 closed sales in October 2021 compared to 155 this year.
Floyd County’s closed sales dropped from 105 in October 2021 to 85 in October 2022, a decrease of 19%.
For the year, Clark County’s closed sales are down by 6.1%, and Floyd County’s have decreased by 1.9%.
Mortgage rates have increased in response to inflation, though the average 30-year rate did drop from 7% to 6.5% by the end of November.
“Hoosiers who bought a home in November took advantage of more options, lower prices and improving lending conditions,” said Mark Fisher, CEO of the Indiana Association of Realtors.
“However, there were fewer buyers in the market given elevated mortgage rates and national economic uncertainty along with the typical drop in sales and listings from August through the end of the year.”
Fisher added that Indiana’s housing market is doing better than the national average, and that the targeted increase of interest rates may slow with the easing of consumer inflation.
“Since the beginning of June, home sales across Indiana have dropped 12% below 2021 through November — but nationally, sales have plummeted more than 25%,” he said. “Indiana’s inventory is still so tight by pre-2020 standards that our market still favors sellers.”
Fisher noted that Indiana homes are selling near full list price on average and are up by 7% from November 2021.
“Property values are still stable, even rising, as we wait for demand to recover,” he said.
Southern Indiana has fared better than other state regions in some respects.
The region, which includes Clark, Floyd and Jefferson counties, saw a drop of just 4% in new listings in November compared to the previous year. Most other regions saw a double-digit percentage decrease last month.
Median home prices have also risen locally from year-to-year, with Floyd County’s average up to $240,000 compared to $225,000 in 2021. Clark County’s median home price has increased from $225,000 to $245,000.
