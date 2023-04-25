Falls of Ohio

The Falls of the Ohio State Park is on one of Historic Pathways.

INDIANAPOLIS— Indiana’s Historic Pathways in New Albany is one of more than a dozen cultural institutions, libraries, universities and other nonprofit organizations across the state that have received grants from Indiana Humanities to provide public humanities programs in their communities.

Indiana’s Historic Pathways was awarded $1,278 for the ninth installment of a teacher workshop called “Getting from Here to There.” The workshop will be in Paoli in October.

The workshop will introduce elements of southern Indiana history centered on the Buffalo Trace, a historical path carved by bison and used by Native Americans and early settlers. Attendees will learn about history topics through scholarly lectures, lesson plans and a teacher panel about innovative classroom learning ideas.

Projects supported by Indiana Humanities funding include a free five-day civics day camp that provides youth with an opportunity to learn how to make a difference in their school, neighborhood and community; a panel discussion exploring Free People of Color (FPOC) who came to Indiana during the early pioneer period (1820–1849) and established communities such as Roberts Settlement in Hamilton County; a regional literary festival that celebrates reading, writing, authors and readers; and more.

“The grants we’ve awarded during the first quarter of 2023 will support new programs and projects that bring Hoosiers together across the state for critical discussions about a wide range of topics,” said George Hanlin, director of grants at Indiana Humanities. “From projects about Black Hoosier History to civic engagement, we’re excited to help bring to life diverse public humanities programs.”

From January through March 2023, Indiana Humanities awarded ten Action Grants and five Historic Preservation Education Grants totaling $42,328.

Action Grants (up to $3,000) support nonprofit organizations that sponsor public humanities programs such as exhibitions, workshops, lectures and reading and discussion programs.

Historic Preservation Education Grants (up to $3,000, offered in partnership with Indiana Landmarks) fund public programs that educate Indiana citizens about historic places and properties—and particularly about the need to preserve and protect them.

The following are the 15 organizations that received grants:

Action Grants

Let’s Talk Black Pioneers: North Carolina Roots to Indiana Shoots

Roberts Chapel Church and Burial Association, Noblesville

Awarded: $3,000

Program Date: June 2023

Humanities Fest 2023: Bridges

Calumet College St. Joseph, Whiting

Awarded: $3,000

Program Date: March 2023

The Thrill of Victory: America’s History Revealed through Baseball

Friends of the Frankfort Public Library, Frankfort

Awarded: $3,000

Program Date: May 2023

Nikki Returns: Poetry and Conversation with Nikki Giovanni

Trustees of Indiana University/Indiana University Kokomo, Kokomo

Awarded: $3,000

Program Date: March 2023

1876 Centennial Quilt Project

Quilters Hall of Fame, Marion

Awarded: $3,000

Program Date: May–July 2023

Walkable USA: Full Version

Center for Independent Documentary, Boston

Awarded: $3,000

Program Date: December 2023

Hidden: 42nd Annual Greater Lafayette Holocaust Remembrance Conference

Greater Lafayette Holocaust Remembrance Committee, Lafayette

Awarded: $3,000

Program Date: April 2023

Getting from Here to There Teacher Workshop

Indiana’s Historic Pathways, New Albany

Awarded: $1,278

Program Date: October 2023

iEngage Indiana Civics Institute: A Civics Summer Camp for Rising 5th- to 9th-Grade Youth

Trustees of Indiana University/Indiana University Purdue University Columbus, Columbus

Awarded: $3,000

Program Date: June 2023

Dunes Lit Fest

Valparaiso University, Valparaiso

Awarded: $3,000

Program Date: May 2023

Historic Preservation Education Grants

Preserving Historic Places: Muncie Walking Tour

Ball State University, Muncie

Awarded: $3,000

Program Date: September 2023

Delaware Street Walking Tour Brochure Reprint

Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site, Indianapolis

Awarded: $3,000

Program Date: April 2023

Metamora Historic Walking Tour

Franklin County Community Foundation, Brookville

Awarded: $3,000

Program Date: February 2024

2023 Quality of Place Conference

Richmond Columbian Properties, Richmond

Awarded: $2,050

Program Date: May 2023

TradeWorks Field School

South Bend TradeWorks, South Bend

Awarded: $3,000

Program Date: June 2023

