INDIANAPOLIS— Indiana’s Historic Pathways in New Albany is one of more than a dozen cultural institutions, libraries, universities and other nonprofit organizations across the state that have received grants from Indiana Humanities to provide public humanities programs in their communities.
Indiana’s Historic Pathways was awarded $1,278 for the ninth installment of a teacher workshop called “Getting from Here to There.” The workshop will be in Paoli in October.
The workshop will introduce elements of southern Indiana history centered on the Buffalo Trace, a historical path carved by bison and used by Native Americans and early settlers. Attendees will learn about history topics through scholarly lectures, lesson plans and a teacher panel about innovative classroom learning ideas.
Projects supported by Indiana Humanities funding include a free five-day civics day camp that provides youth with an opportunity to learn how to make a difference in their school, neighborhood and community; a panel discussion exploring Free People of Color (FPOC) who came to Indiana during the early pioneer period (1820–1849) and established communities such as Roberts Settlement in Hamilton County; a regional literary festival that celebrates reading, writing, authors and readers; and more.
“The grants we’ve awarded during the first quarter of 2023 will support new programs and projects that bring Hoosiers together across the state for critical discussions about a wide range of topics,” said George Hanlin, director of grants at Indiana Humanities. “From projects about Black Hoosier History to civic engagement, we’re excited to help bring to life diverse public humanities programs.”
From January through March 2023, Indiana Humanities awarded ten Action Grants and five Historic Preservation Education Grants totaling $42,328.
Action Grants (up to $3,000) support nonprofit organizations that sponsor public humanities programs such as exhibitions, workshops, lectures and reading and discussion programs.
Historic Preservation Education Grants (up to $3,000, offered in partnership with Indiana Landmarks) fund public programs that educate Indiana citizens about historic places and properties—and particularly about the need to preserve and protect them.
The following are the 15 organizations that received grants:
Action Grants
Let’s Talk Black Pioneers: North Carolina Roots to Indiana Shoots
Roberts Chapel Church and Burial Association, Noblesville
Awarded: $3,000
Program Date: June 2023
Humanities Fest 2023: Bridges
Calumet College St. Joseph, Whiting
Awarded: $3,000
Program Date: March 2023
The Thrill of Victory: America’s History Revealed through Baseball
Friends of the Frankfort Public Library, Frankfort
Awarded: $3,000
Program Date: May 2023
Nikki Returns: Poetry and Conversation with Nikki Giovanni
Trustees of Indiana University/Indiana University Kokomo, Kokomo
Awarded: $3,000
Program Date: March 2023
1876 Centennial Quilt Project
Quilters Hall of Fame, Marion
Awarded: $3,000
Program Date: May–July 2023
Walkable USA: Full Version
Center for Independent Documentary, Boston
Awarded: $3,000
Program Date: December 2023
Hidden: 42nd Annual Greater Lafayette Holocaust Remembrance Conference
Greater Lafayette Holocaust Remembrance Committee, Lafayette
Awarded: $3,000
Program Date: April 2023
Getting from Here to There Teacher Workshop
Indiana’s Historic Pathways, New Albany
Awarded: $1,278
Program Date: October 2023
iEngage Indiana Civics Institute: A Civics Summer Camp for Rising 5th- to 9th-Grade Youth
Trustees of Indiana University/Indiana University Purdue University Columbus, Columbus
Awarded: $3,000
Program Date: June 2023
Dunes Lit Fest
Valparaiso University, Valparaiso
Awarded: $3,000
Program Date: May 2023
Historic Preservation Education Grants
Preserving Historic Places: Muncie Walking Tour
Ball State University, Muncie
Awarded: $3,000
Program Date: September 2023
Delaware Street Walking Tour Brochure Reprint
Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site, Indianapolis
Awarded: $3,000
Program Date: April 2023
Metamora Historic Walking Tour
Franklin County Community Foundation, Brookville
Awarded: $3,000
Program Date: February 2024
2023 Quality of Place Conference
Richmond Columbian Properties, Richmond
Awarded: $2,050
Program Date: May 2023
TradeWorks Field School
South Bend TradeWorks, South Bend
Awarded: $3,000
Program Date: June 2023
