Indiana Humanities announced nominations are now open for the 2024 Eugene and Marilyn Glick Indiana Authors Awards. Books published between Jan. 1, 2022 and Dec. 31, 2023 are eligible for the awards. Nominations will be accepted until Jan. 12, 2024.
The Indiana Authors Awards are given biennially to authors who self-nominate or have been nominated by other people or organizations. The nominator decides which category is the best fit for their submission.
"The Indiana Authors Awards recognize the hard work and talent of Hoosiers across the state, and they also provide a unique path to reaching, inspiring and supporting the next generation of writers,” said Keira Amstutz, Indiana Humanities president and CEO. “With the excitement of each award cycle, Indiana is becoming a more fertile, creative place for writers of any age.”
Awards will be presented in the following categories:
• Fiction: This category includes literary fiction, novellas and short story collections written by a single author.
• Nonfiction: Biography, memoir, creative nonfiction and nonfiction written for a general, non-specialized audience will be considered in the nonfiction category.
• Poetry: Poetry book submissions should be written by a single author.
• Children’s: This category includes young children’s books (up to 6 years).
• Middle Grade: This category includes all genres of books intended for middle grade readers (ages 6-12).
• Young Adult: This category includes all genres of books intended for young adult readers (ages 12-19).
• Drama: Plays and screenplays that have been published, produced or performed will be considered.
• Genre: Science fiction, mystery, fantasy, western, horror, crime and romance should all be nominated in the genre category.
• Debut: This award recognizes the best first book by an Indiana author in any category.
Authors may enter eligible books in multiple categories if they qualify. All submissions must be completed on a separate nomination form and must include the requested number of books for each category the book is nominated in.
There will be two additional awards given in the categories of Literary Champion and Lifetime Achievement. Descriptions for each are as follows:
• Literary Champion: This award recognizes extraordinary contributions to the community of readers and writers in Indiana by an individual or organization. Literary champions may be writers, but may also include librarians, teachers, arts organizations, writing group organizers and more. This award may be given to an individual or organization. The literary champion is nominated with an explanation of why the individual or organization is a good candidate for this award, along with no fewer than three letters of recommendation.
• Lifetime Achievement: This award recognizes an extraordinary body of work by a Hoosier author. Authors do not need to be current Indiana residents to be considered, but they must have significant connections to the Hoosier State, or the subject matter of their works must display significant Indiana influence. This award is not given posthumously. Past winners include James Alexander Thom, Mari Evans and Dan Wakefield.
For more information on the award categories, eligibility requirements and selection process, read the nomination guidelines.
To learn more about the Indiana Authors Awards, go to www.IndianaAuthorsAwards.org
Information about hosting a speaker or details about writing workshops can also be found on the site.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.