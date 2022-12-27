INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana Humanities is marking its first half-century of serving Hoosiers by creating the Indiana Humanities Future Fund to ensure the organization can continue to deliver programs and grants to communities across the state for at least another 50 years.
The fund will support the development of innovative and meaningful grantmaking and public programming that will reach more Hoosiers and have an impact in their communities. It will also support the development of the organization’s next statewide theme, which will focus on citizenship and democracy as part of the national commemoration of the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence.
Tax-deductible contributions may be made at IndianaHumanities.org/donate
Indiana Humanities uses the humanities — the fields of history, literature, philosophy and ethics, world languages and cultures, religious studies, archaeology and other related disciplines — to help Hoosiers tackle difficult questions, understand varied perspectives and connect across divides.
“The humanities inspire, engage and enrich us. They help us understand our past, envision our future and consider ourselves as individuals and as members of communities,” said Chris Gahl, Indiana Humanities board chair and executive vice president for Visit Indy. “We know how important this work is, and we want to continue helping Hoosiers connect, converse and learn from one another well beyond the next 50 years.”
In 2022, the organization engaged in this work through a variety of programs and services aimed at giving Hoosiers the tools to be better neighbors through deeper understanding of each other and what we have in common; better community members through a greater sense of our collective vision and desires; and better citizens through an increased appreciation for what it takes to participate fully in a democracy.
Specifically, in the past year, Indiana Humanities:
Hosted events and/or provided grants or resources to more than 130 communities across the state.
Awarded $312,310 in grants to 128 organizations in 54 communities.
Awarded the Eugene and Marilyn Glick Indiana Authors Awards in 10 categories — fiction, nonfiction, debut, children’s, middle grade, young adult, poetry, genre, lifetime achievement and literary champion.
Encouraged Hoosiers to pick up a pen and write through 27 Indiana Authors Awards Speaker Program events and six writing workshops.
Took bestselling Indiana author Ashley C. Ford on a speaking tour of three cities. Total attendance exceeded 1,200.
Held roundtable discussions with partners and grantees in each of our state’s nine congressional districts, listening to their stories about pandemic adversity and recovery.
Supported 191 book clubs around Indiana with its Novel Conversations free lending library. More than 12,000 books were circulated.
Took Water/Ways, a Smithsonian-curated traveling exhibit, to seven rural communities.
Launched a new season of humanities hikes and floats with its award-winning Campfires program. More than 170 people attended around the state and several events sold out.
Embarked on a statewide Waterways Film Tour with short documentaries it funded.
Hosted best-selling authors Vann Newkirk II and Aimee Nezhukumatathil for public INconversations.
Premiered the How to Survive the Future podcast and held listening parties in three cities.
